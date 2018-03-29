Dawson’s Creek cast officially reunited and fans went wild

The stars of Dawson’s Creek have reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit show.

The cast, including James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes, met up again for the new issue of Entertainment Weekly.

And Holmes, who played Joey in the US teen drama, which launched in 1998, posted this snap, on Instagram, of the cast together.

#creekweek @entertainmentweekly

The actors, including Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Mary Beth Peil, all gathered for the first time since the 2003 finale.

“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” Holmes told EW.

Dawson's Creek Reunion!

We brought the #DawsonsCreek cast back together in celebration of its 20th anniversary to reminisce about their time on the iconic TV show.

And creator Kevin Williamson told the magazine: “I run into James and Josh, Katie, Michelle, and I just get a big smile on my face. It’s just a very, very special time in my life.”

You no longer have to wait, #DawsonsCreek fans! 💗For the first time since the 2003 finale, the cast of one of the most iconic, beloved, and meme-worthy teen dramas ever has reunited. We brought @vanderjames, @katieholmes212, @vancityjax, Michelle Williams, @busyphilipps, Kerr Smith, @meremonroe and Mary Beth Peil together for a special reunion to discuss the iconic show, its reboot chances, and more. Click the link in our bio to watch the full reunion special on @PeopleTV now. A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 28, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

Williams said in a video posted on Instagram: “I was saying to my mom that I was on my way to a reunion and she said ‘You can’t do that, you’re dead!’ I said ‘It’s a picture, not in the picture!'”

Fans could not be more excited.

I thought I was over my high school obsession with #DawsonsCreek ... then I saw this GIF of Pacey & Joey and my heart exploded.pic.twitter.com/IXVdeZORza — Bianca Posterli 🌴 (@Bincerli) March 28, 2018

I love that EW had Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson wearing the same hat in their solo covers to further cement the forever love of Joey and Pacey. #DawsonsCreek pic.twitter.com/1x1rVS62w2 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) March 28, 2018

Van Der Beek said the cast had no idea the show would “blow up” in the way it did.

Co-star Jackson said they were just excited about “being employed”.