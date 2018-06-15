Davina McCall pays tribute to ‘matriarch of our family’

Davina McCall has paid tribute to her beloved grandmother following her death, saying “she was like a mother to me”.

The presenter, 50, hailed Pippy, who died aged 98, as “a rock”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our lovely Pippy died peacefully in her sleep on Monday at 98 years old.

Our lovely Pippy died peacefully in her sleep on Monday at 98 years old She was the matriarch of our family. The glue that kept us all together . She was like a mother to me… and a rock for so many people in their times of need. It’s thanks to her I’ve been raising money for @actionmedres for 41 years , she was a fantastic role model . She was strong, kind, funny, cuddly, clever and she loved music and singing . She was a great mum , sister, auntie, grandma , and a loving and loyal friend . She was phenomenally intuitive…she could really read people.. and used to say « pippy knows » and she did ! ❤️ anyone that’s read « lessons » will know how special she was … love you Pippy ❤️ A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jun 15, 2018 at 12:26am PDT

The former Big Brother presenter and mother-of-three ended her message with the words “Love you Pippy”.

- Press Association