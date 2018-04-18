Davina McCall leads tributes to ‘generous soul’ Dale Winton

Davina McCall has led the tributes following the death of TV presenter Dale Winton.

Supermarket Sweep star Winton died at his home on Wednesday, at the age of 62.

McCall said on Twitter: “I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP.”

I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton 💔 a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP 🙏🏻 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 18, 2018

Other celebrities who posted messages expressing their condolences included Boy George, Duncan Bannatyne, Antony Costa and Sherrie Hewson.

Singer Boy George said he was “shocked”, posting a message on Twitter saying Winton “was a sweet man”.

Shocked. Yes, I knew Dale. He was a sweet man. R.I.P. https://t.co/BY66UHVTvl — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 18, 2018

Businessman Bannatyne said Winton was a “great entertainer”, adding: “So young at 62.”

RIP the great entertainer Dale Winton. So young at 62. — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) April 18, 2018

Blue star Costa said he was “devastated”.

He tweeted: “No no no my old friend #dalewinton has died.

“I’m absolutely devastated one of the most kindest men you could ever meet…#RIPdalewinton xxx.”

No no no my old friend #dalewinton has died I’m absolutely devastated one of the most kindest men you could ever meet...#RIPdalewinton xxx — Antony Costa (@AntonyCosta) April 18, 2018

Presenter Hewson said: “So very sad about the gorgeous Dale Winton worked with him many times ! 62 is no age it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“Good night lovely man xxxxx.”

So very sad about the gorgeous Dale Winton worked with him many times ! 62 is no age it’s hard to believe he’s gone . Good night lovely man xxxxx — sherrie hewson (@SherrieHewson) April 18, 2018

TV personality Les Dennis said Winton was a “lovely, warm man who posed charm”.

So sad and shocked to hear that Dale Winton has died. He was a lovely,warm man who posed charm. RIP — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) April 18, 2018

Michael Ball said: “So sad to hear that the true gentleman, the charming and so kind Dale Winton has been taken from us far to soon.

“RIP lovely man. Xx.”

So sad to hear that the true gentleman, the charming and so kind Dale Winton has been taken from us far to soon. RIP lovely man. Xx — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 18, 2018

TV star Paddy McGuinness said Winton was “the perfect host”.

“Sad news,” he said on Twitter. “Back in the day Supermarket Sweep was the programme to watch.

“Dale Winton was the perfect host, he made it all look effortless. RIP.”

Sad news. Back in the day Supermarket Sweep was the programme to watch. Dale Winton was the perfect host, he made it all look effortless. RIP pic.twitter.com/RW5r3qDs9N — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 18, 2018

Chef James Martin said Winton was “a gent” to work with.