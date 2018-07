Davina McCall: Cancer killed my sister but I don’t worry about it anymore

Davina McCall has said she no longer worries about developing cancer – despite her sister dying from the disease.

The 50-year-old TV presenter is now the same age as her sister, Caroline Baday, was when she died from lung cancer in 2012.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, McCall admitted she used to worry about the illness but now puts all of her energy into exercise.

Bye bye France 🇫🇷. Back next year… I’ve been very French the last two weeks ( je suis moitié française) 😂😂😂 and the best bit of all …. the kids have totally grown in confidence with their French too … oh and France winning the World Cup … 👍🏻 A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

She told the newspaper: “One in two of us is going to end up with cancer. Cancer used to play on my mind.

“Quite close to Caroline’s death I definitely would think about every niggle ‘Oh, is this cancer?’.

“Now I just think I am doing everything I can to stay fit and healthy … and life is what it is.”

The former Big Brother host regularly posts selfies to Instagram sharing pictures of her toned midriff with fans as well as videos of her working out.

Ah the old “hold the camera high so my tummy doesn’t crease “ shot … go see my stories for the wrinkly version ❤️😂😂😂 it was tough this morning. I had a rest yesterday , thought I’d be bouncy . I was wrong. It was a real effort today … but… and this is what I always hold onto …. this picture is how I felt at the end of it! 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 hope you all have a lovely day ❤️ #running #runningmotivation #fitness A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jul 19, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT

And she credits exercise with improving her mood, saying: “The effects of exercise on mental health are extraordinary.”

McCall, who now hosts ITV shows This Time Next Year and Long Lost Family, has battled addiction in the past but denies claims that exercise has replaced her harmful addictions.

In November she split from her second husband, Matthew Robertson.

The pair have three children – Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and 11-year-old Chester – from their 17-year marriage.

- Press Association