David Schwimmer set to star in Will & Grace as Debra Messing’s love interest

David Schwimmer is set to star in the upcoming second season of the Will & Grace revival.

The former Friends star, 51, has landed a role as the love interest of Debra Messing, who plays Grace.

Announcing the news, Will & Grace’s official Twitter account said: “The One Where David Schwimmer Joins #WillAndGrace.”

The One Where David Schwimmer Joins #WillAndGrace. https://t.co/YpkZ5RORWG — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) August 8, 2018

The upcoming season is Will & Grace’s tenth overall and second since it returned last year following a hiatus of more than a decade.

Other guest stars confirmed for the show’s upcoming season include comedian Chelsea Handler and Alec Baldwin.

Schwimmer played the character of Ross Geller for 10 seasons of Friends between 1994 and 2004.

David Schwimmer is set to appear in Will & Grace (Ian West/PA)

He was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Robert Kardashian on The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. It was his second nomination following one for Friends.

Will & Grace first aired in 1998 and focuses on the friendship between two best friends; Messing’s Grace and Eric McCormack’s Will.

Eight seasons were broadcast between 1998 and 2006.

Creator Max Mutchnik brought the series back after the cast reunited to air a one-off, pro-Hillary Clinton topical clip during the US presidential elections in November 2016.

Will & Grace season 10 will air in the US in October. Season nine was broadcast on Channel 5 in the UK.

- Press Association