David Gray announces Cork gig

David Gray has announced that he's set to return to Cork as part of the 2019 Live at the Marquee line-up.

Over his career, David has enjoyed phenomenal popularity in Ireland so we can imagine that there will be a very warm welcome for him when he takes to the stage of the Cork venue on July 7.

[]https://twitter.com/LATMofficial/status/1065545540530839552

It is a career that spans over 25 years, several Brit and Grammy nominations, and three No.1 UK albums, including for the breakout multi-platinum White Ladder.

David recently announced that he will, in March 2019, release his eleventh album Gold In A Brass Age, his first album of new material in four years.

This is a vital new collection of songs from an artist still revelling in his passion for song-craft, pushing himself into unfamiliar terrain, surprising himself as much as his fans along the way.

Tickets for the gig go on sale Thursday 29 November at 9 am and will be available from www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets.