David Gray announces Cork gig
22/11/2018 - 12:34:00
David Gray has announced that he's set to return to Cork as part of the 2019 Live at the Marquee line-up.
Over his career, David has enjoyed phenomenal popularity in Ireland so we can imagine that there will be a very warm welcome for him when he takes to the stage of the Cork venue on July 7.
[]https://twitter.com/LATMofficial/status/1065545540530839552
It is a career that spans over 25 years, several Brit and Grammy nominations, and three No.1 UK albums, including for the breakout multi-platinum White Ladder.
David recently announced that he will, in March 2019, release his eleventh album Gold In A Brass Age, his first album of new material in four years.
This is a vital new collection of songs from an artist still revelling in his passion for song-craft, pushing himself into unfamiliar terrain, surprising himself as much as his fans along the way.
Tickets for the gig go on sale Thursday 29 November at 9 am and will be available from www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets.
