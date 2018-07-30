David Beckham turns hairdresser as daughter Harper gets a trim

David Beckham has shared an adorable image that appears to show him giving his daughter Harper a hair cut.

The black and white photo posted on Instagram shows the former footballer frowning while he holds a pair of scissors to the seven-year-old’s long tresses.

He wrote: “Someone’s happy (with a smiley emoji) & someone’s not so happy (scissor emoji) but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but (heart emoji).”

Fans were impressed to see Beckham tackle the haircut, with many writing “I can’t believe it!!!” on the picture site.

“My salon needs a new stylist! Fancy a move back to Cheshire?!” quipped one person.

- Press Association