David Beckham treated to M&S caterpillar cake as he celebrates 43rd birthday

David Beckham was treated to a Marks and Spencer caterpillar cake as he celebrated his 43rd birthday.

The ex-England captain shared a snap of the Colin the Caterpillar chocolate roll on his Instagram to mark the big occasion on Wednesday.

Beckham also shared photos of cards from his four children, including one from Cruz, 13, who called him the “best dad in the world”.

As well as the cult Colin cake, the former footballer was treated to a Louis Vuitton travel wine case and birthday messages from his family and celebrity friends, including Brazilian superstar Pele.

Wife Victoria shared a photo of Beckham with Harper, Romeo and Cruz, and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham.”

Cruz wrote: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing day.”

Happy birthday to my friend, David Beckham. Here we are four years ago at the World Cup. I hope to see you in Russia, David! // Feliz aniversário ao meu amigo, David Beckham. Aqui estamos nós há quatro anos, na Copa do Mundo. Eu espero te ver na Rússia, David! pic.twitter.com/jAl8hoPNt0 — Pelé (@Pele) May 2, 2018

You my idol! You are my inspiration!!! You are my friend! Happy birthday bro 🎂 🎁🎉🎈 Meus parabéns 🎊 David Beckham pic.twitter.com/kk3TTxefgg — PATO (@AlexandrePato) May 2, 2018

Pele wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday to my friend, David Beckham. Here we are four years ago at the World Cup. I hope to see you in Russia, David!”

Beckham’s former Milan teammate Alexandre Pato posted: “You my idol! You are my inspiration!!! You are my friend! Happy birthday bro. Meus parabéns David Beckham.”

- Press Association