David Beckham ‘feeling it’ after New Year’s Eve party

Victoria Beckham joked that her husband David was feeling a little tender after their lavish New Year’s Eve party.

The couple rang in 2019 with a family party that included a huge fireworks display.

On Tuesday, Victoria shared a morning after picture of the former footballer on her Instagram Story.

It showed David wrapped up in a dressing gown looking rather the worse for wear. David Beckham (Victoria Beckham Instagram)

“Oh wow!! He is feeling it today!” wrote the mother-of-four.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer also shared videos from the event.

One showed her and a group of friends – including actress Liv Tyler – dancing to the Spice Girls track Stop.

“I started a new group!!” she said. The Beckham New Year’s Eve party (Victoria Beckham Instagram)

Another showed the party-goers enjoying the music of Rod Stewart.

“Now that is Mum dancing!!!” said Victoria. “And I had totally forgotten how good Rod Stewart is!!”

