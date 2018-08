David Beckham celebrates 25 years of friendship with ‘uncle’ Sir Elton John

David Beckham celebrated 25 years of friendship with Sir Elton John by sharing a picture of the pair lounging on a boat.

Beckham and his wife Victoria are on holiday with Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish.

Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

On Tuesday, Beckham shared a picture with his 50 million Instagram followers, showing him relaxing topless on a boat next to Sir Elton, who wore a short-sleeve shirt emblazoned with fish patterns.

Beckham, 43, captioned the image: “Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other.”

Earlier, Sir Elton, 71, shared a picture with his one million Instagram followers showing himself and both of the Beckhams relaxing on the boat.

Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

He captioned it: “Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people.”

The Beckhams and Sir Elton have been close for more than two decades and the Yellow Brick Road singer was due to perform at the couple’s wedding in 1999 before suffering a heart attack that prevented him from playing.

He later sang at one of the Beckham children’s christenings.

