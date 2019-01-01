David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party

David and Victoria Beckham have celebrated the new year with a family party.

They shared a string of posts on Instagram from the party, including a portrait of them all seated on a sofa.

In the shot, David can be seen in a dark green velvet tuxedo jacket, resting his hand on the shoulder of daughter Harper, seven.

Their oldest son Brooklyn, 19, sported a flat cap and braces for the photo and they were joined by brothers Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13.

Victoria, who celebrated 10 years of her fashion company in 2018, shared a photo of the black tuxedo dress she was wearing for the party on her Instagram stories. (Instagram)

Later in the night David shared videos of the family enjoying a lavish fireworks display, including a clip of him cuddling up to his young daughter. (Instagram)

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman also enjoyed an impressive fireworks display, sharing a video in which he shouts “Happy New Year!” into the camera while they explode behind him.

Katie Holmes ushered in the new year with her former Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother Gail Leery in the hit show.

She captioned a photo of the pair: “What a gift to share some wine and laughter with my dear friend @thereal_marymargarethumes.”

Humes also posted a photo, writing: “Wine and so much laughter with this beauty tonight…a great way to say farewell to 2018 …I seriously couldn’t love you more.”

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning ushered in 2019 together, both sporting black gowns.

Elle captioned a photo of them together: “2019 here we comeeeeeeeee,” while Dakota wrote: “We ready for you 2019.”

Ocean’s 8 star Sarah Paulson celebrated the new year with her partner Holland Taylor and shared a photograph of the pair in Happy New Year hats, captioned: “The Only One.”

The actress ended 2018 celebrating the success of her latest film Bird Box, which Netflix claims was watched by more than 45 million accounts in its first seven days.

- Press Association