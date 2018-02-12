Danny Jones: I rushed about like Del Boy and Rodney as our baby arrived

McFly’s Danny Jones said he was like Only Fools And Horses’ characters Del Boy and Rodney in the birthing suite before the sudden arrival of his first child.

Jones, 31, and his wife Georgia became parents to Cooper Alf Jones, who was born nine days after his due date, last month.

Georgia, who was having a bath when she suddenly felt an overwhelming urge to push, said: “I thought this baby is going to be born at home in the bath… or in the car.”

Danny, Georgia and their new baby are pictured in Hello! magazine (Hello/PA)

Jones said: “I would love to see that CCTV of us arriving at one o’clock in the morning. I was frantic.

“When we got to the birthing suite, I skidded in like Del Boy and Rodney, grabbed the first wheelchair I could find but it had a dodgy wheel so I ended up going round and round in circles.”

Things they don’t tell you about babies….. No1: Projectile Poo! 💩 The bright Yellow, runny, catch you when you least expect it kind! 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ BTW this nursing vest from @cakematernity is 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 great for sleeping in for easy access during those night feeds 😴 #newmummy #poop #cakematernity #babyboy #nuringtop A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit) on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:36pm PST

Georgia told the magazine: “I was sat with my hands between my legs trying to hold in the baby.”

Cooper was born just 36 minutes after the couple arrived at hospital at 1.36am in the morning.

Danny Jones features in the latest edition of Hello! (Hello/PA)

“All our plans for having lavender burning to keep us calm and our favourite music playing went out of the window!” Georgia said.

“I keep telling her how proud I am of her, my respect for her went through the roof. Our little man’s a ledge and we are overwhelmed with love,” Jones added.

The latest issue of Hello! is out now.