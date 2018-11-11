Danny John-Jules gets Strictly axe after reports of row with dance partner

Danny John-Jules has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following reports of a row with his professional dance partner.

The Red Dwarf star has been the subject of a string of headlines about a disagreement in the dance studio with Amy Dowden but after he got the boot he paid tribute to her, saying: “Everything I have done on this show is because of Amy.”

Dowden had reportedly walked out of a session on Wednesday, before the pair resolved the row and returned to training. Danny John-Jules danced a Caribbean-themed samba (Guy Levy/PA)

But their Caribbean-themed samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul and Kent Jones landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the second week in a row.

He eventually got the chop after landing in the dance-off with cricketer Graeme Swann and his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

After both couples danced again, judge Craig Revel Horwood chose to save John-Jules and Dowden saying: “Just for sheer level of difficulty and who I think is the best dancer. That is Danny and Amy.”

But Darcey Bussell chose to save Graeme and Oti, saying: “I wish you didn’t put me in this position, I am not enjoying this at all.

“The couple I would like to save, on a more finished performance without any mistakes, is Graeme and Oti.”

Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas both echoed Bussell’s sentiments, with Ballas saying: “Both couples were really wonderful. I think they both put the best step forward but with a more flawless performance, more energy packed, with more excitement, I’m going to go with Graeme and Oti.”

After learning the verdict, which means he will miss out on the chance to perform in Blackpool next week, John-Jules said: “It’s been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn’t get Amy to where she needed to be.

“And I just think that as I said before, everything I have done on this show is because of Amy. It was her training, her choreography that got me here.

“I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves.”

Dowden added: “Do you know Danny told me day one that he has been a frustrated song and dance man.

“And I just think it’s lovely that the nation has been able to see your talent and to see you back out there performing again, so thank you for delivering such amazing performances week in, week out. And your children are going to be so proud of you.”

John-Jules said his children loved Dowden and would be sad watching the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on November 17 at 6.45pm, where the remaining couples will take to the floor in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

- Press Association