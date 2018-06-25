Danny Dyer warns Love Island’s Jack not to join ‘Do Bits Society’

Danny Dyer has joked he would destroy Jack Fincham’s flat if he got involved in the “Do Bits Society” with his daughter on Love Island.

The soap star has been observing the developing relationship between Dani and the pen salesman and cautioned Jack that he should keep things PG with her.

On me way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack. #fathersday #loveisland A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:19am PDT

The contestants on the ITV2 dating show have joked about forming a “Do Bits Society” for the members of the cast who have taken their relationship to the next level in the bedroom.

But Dyer warned Jack he should not try to be a member, providing a hilarious voiceover to a clip of Bruce Lee destroying a room.

#thedobitssociety. #loveisland. A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

He can be heard saying: “Bruce, very quickly can you just let everyone know what I would do to Jack’s flat if he got involved in the Do Bits Society?”

The clip then shows Lee smashing up a bookshelf, chair, light, door and desk.

- Press Association