Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are still together

Danny Dyer has said his daughter Dani and her partner Jack Fincham have not split, and that she was “immediately regretting” declaring their separation.

Dani, who won reality show Love Island with Jack in July, last week said they had ended their relationship in a post on her Instagram story.

The couple have been together for six months, having become an item early on in the ITV2 dating series, and they recently filmed a reality show about their relationship after moving in together. Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Danny commented on their romance, telling this weekend’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show: “I just want to put something to bed. She hasn’t split up with Jack, that’s all bollocks, that is.”

Remarking on his daughter’s social media post, he said: “They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.

“You know what women are like… I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe.

“I don’t know what was going on but I can tell you now, they’re sweet.”

Danny added: “They’ve had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear-ups.

“Don’t declare nothing to the world, I’ve told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is OK, it is all sweet.”

The soap star also referred to reports that he has been asking Dani to leave Jack.

He said: “He’s a good kid. Apparently I’ve been begging her to leave him, all these stories coming out. It’s crackers. I don’t understand where it comes from. He’s good as gold, everyone is sweet. Merry Christmas everyone!”

In her post, Dani had written: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday December 15.

- Press Association