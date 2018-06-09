Danny Dyer jokes daughter Sunnie, 11, will enter 2028 Love Island villa

He already has one daughter in the villa, but Danny Dyer is betting on his younger girl also joining Love Island in 10 years’ time.

The EastEnders actor posted a picture on Instagram of him with a protective arm around 11-year-old daughter Sunnie.

“Me and the wife have come to accept the fact that we was put on the planet to reproduce Love Islanders,” the 40-year-old told his 651,000 followers.

“Oh well…embrace it…good luck in 2028 Sunnie #doubledoubleproud #TeamDani,” he added.

Me and the Wife have come to accept the fact that we was put on the planet to reproduce Love Islanders…..bollocks…oh well…embrace it….good luck in 2028 Sunnie….❤️. #doubledoubleproud #TeamDani A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Jun 9, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

His eldest daughter Dani is winning hearts with her down-to-earth performance on the current series of the hit ITV2 show.

The 22-year-old coupled up with Jack Fincham, with the pair sharing their first kiss during Friday’s episode.

Wes' reaction to Jack and Dani's kiss is all of us right now. 🤗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JUAhnEs8u1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

- Press Association