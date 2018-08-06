Danny Dyer has told Jack Fincham: ‘Love ya’

Dani Dyer has said her screen-hardman father has also declared his love for Jack Fincham.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer, 41, who is currently out of the country on holiday, has spoken to the Love Island winner on the phone.

Dani said the actor is going to help with her boyfriend’s career.

She told Good Morning Britain that her parents “ring us all the time”.

EXCLUSIVE: @Dani_MasDyer says her father and Jack have spoken on the phone since leaving the #LoveIsland villa pic.twitter.com/F8oRfUgBnu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 6, 2018

“My dad especially, he’s like ‘Listen, when I come back we’ll have a proper chat’ and he’s definitely going to guide Jack as well in the right direction.

“My dad’s a big softie really and I think he knows how happy I am with Jack. I think he just wants to advise him and be there for him as well…

“They’ve spoken on the phone … You always panic, thinking ‘Does my dad like him?’ He loves him and he texted him saying ‘Love ya’. It’s nice, it’s really nice. He is a softie.”

She said her parents went on holiday “because they didn’t think I was going to last.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham (Jeff Spicer)

“My dad said ‘I thought you were going to last half an hour.’ But it’s rained for them. I’m like ‘You know what – you should have been at home’.”

She admitted that her boyfriend, who was “tucked up in bed” when she was in the studio, is “so messy”, adding: “I have to follow him around to see where he’s been.

“He used four towels the other day from the shower.”

But, she added: “I did clean up for him in the villa. I know what he’s like already so it’s not going to be a massive shock for me.”

The star said she “couldn’t have wished for anything more” when meeting Jack’s family.

“They were so welcoming. They said ‘You were the part missing for years.’ It was perfect,” Dani added.

The smitten couple, who have been catching up watching the ITV2 show since winning, recently confirmed they are going to get married – but not yet.

- Press Association