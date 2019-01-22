Danny Dyer dedicates award to Harold Pinter in emotional speech

Danny Dyer has dedicated an award to playwright Harold Pinter in an emotional acceptance speech.

The actor won the Best Serial Drama Performance for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders at the National Television Awards in London.

An emotional Dyer gave a passionate speech about dreams, poverty, and the influence of Pinter on his career.

He said: “I just want to say to all you young kids living out there in poverty, who says they don’t have the right to dream?

“Do not let where you come from dictate, define, what you can do in life. Harold Pinter (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I want to dedicate this award to Harold Pinter, a man I love very much, and I miss him. He believed in me when no-one else did.

A moved Dyer said: “I’m getting f******* emotional up here.”

Host Dermot O’Leary sheepishly apologised to viewers for the bad language.

He offered two pieces of advice as he left the stage, saying: “Curb your ego and nourish your soul.”

Dyer has recently starred in a series of Pinter short works in London.

- Press Association