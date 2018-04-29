Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

Danny DeVito has been given his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press has reported that Asbury Park City Council has honoured the actor by declaring his birthday, November 17, as Danny DeVito Day in his hometown.

The honour was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series Taxi and films including Twins and Batman Returns. He also starred in the hit comedy It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

The 73-year-old was born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying: “Danny has never forgotten where he came from.”
