Danny DeVito booed as he declares ‘Go Arsenal’ during surprising speech

Hollywood actor Danny DeVito has revealed himself to be an Arsenal fan at the National Television Awards.

The star of LA Confidential, Twins and Taxi was presenting the award for Best Drama Performance, which he handed to Bodyguard star Richard Madden, saying: “I really dig your show.”

Before making the award, DeVito told the audience said: “This is a big week for me this week. It’s really nice for me to be here.

“I’ve got tryouts. I’m going to get Petr Cech’s job. Go Arsenal.”

He added to the audience “you’re not nice” as they booed his seeming support for Arsenal.

The actor then read out the nominations for Best Drama Performance, and praised Madden as he went to collect his award.

