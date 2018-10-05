Danny Boyle focuses on ‘real heroes rather than fictional ones’

Danny Boyle has announced plans to mark the anniversary of Armistice Day on beaches around Britain as he focuses on “real heroes rather than fictional ones”.

Details were announced after the Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker dropped out of directing the next Bond film, starring Daniel Craig, blaming “creative differences”.

Asked if he had any words of advice for Cary Fukunaga, who has replaced Boyle as Bond director, Boyle told the Press Association: “We’re talking about real heroes today rather than fictional ones.”

He said the First World War project, to take place on Sunday November 11, is “very dear to my heart”.

The Trainspotting filmmaker is asking people to gather on beaches across the UK on November 11 and etch silhouettes in the sand, “remembering the millions of lives lost or changed forever by the conflict”.

Daniel Craig (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Organisers hope that events will take place on 30 beaches around the country, whatever the weather, with 12 earmarked so far.

Poet Carol Ann Duffy is writing a new poem which will be read by individuals, families and communities as they gather on the beaches.

While the acclaimed film-maker said it would be “quite wrong” to talk about 007 when he was due to reveal his plans for the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, he admitted stepping away from the famous film franchise has allowed him to focus his time on the anniversary plans.

He told the Press Association: “I do have a bit more time to dedicate to this, which is great.

“I’m very pleased about that because it’s something which is very dear to my heart.”

Speaking at Sunny Sands beach, in Folkestone, Kent, he earlier told reporters: “I was absolutely desperately keen to do this.

Danny Boyle announces plans to mark the centenary Of Armistice Day #PagesoftheSea pic.twitter.com/CPFa0cqqqD — Sherna Noah (@showbizsherna) October 5, 2018

“My involvement in it would have been slightly compromised by that (Bond) workload.

“But I was still very, very keen to do it because it’s a real, proper privilege to do something like this, where you hope to connect with everybody in the country in some way, as much as you can, rather than through your normal channels, like the box office.”

Fukunaga was recently announced as the new director of the next James Bond film.

- Press Association