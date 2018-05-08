Danniella Westbrook to get new cheekbone made from her rib

Danniella Westbrook has said doctors plan to use one of her ribs to replace a cheekbone.

The ex-EastEnders actress said one of her cheekbones had completely gone, but that it was not the result of drug abuse.

She told Good Morning Britain: “They were going to take some of my skull but they’re going to use the floating rib instead…

Danniella Westbrook addresses the drug rumours and talks about suffering from osteoporosis pic.twitter.com/EcIZO9LoQm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 8, 2018

“This side I have cheekbone, this side I have no cheekbone at all.

“It’s gone because of osteoporosis, nothing to do with cocaine at all.”

Westbrook, whose septum in her nose famously collapsed because of drug use, said: “If it was cocaine I’d say it was, like when I had the hole in my face.”

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant said “bad dental work”, rather than drugs, had led to osteoporosis.

She told the show that her face was “not collapsing, I’m not bankrupt, I’m not homeless, I’m OK…

“I’ve got myself together. I live mostly in Spain. I have a nice life”, she said.

- Press Association