Daniel O’Donnell nominated to Scandinavian-America hall of fame

Daniel O’Donnell will be nominated to the Scandinavian-America Hall in Dakota this autumn.

The Donegal singer will be presented with the Humanitarian Award as a tribute to his work with charitable causes, most notably the Romanian Challenge Appeal.

Although Daniel does not have any Scandinavian heritage, he has performed at Norsk Høstfest in North Dakota since 2008.

The award recognises notable persons of Nordic descent who have achieved greatness in their fields of endeavour, but also recognises people special to Norsk Høstfest who have contributed significantly to the betterment of humanity.

Recent notable inductees into the Hall of Fame include Kris Kristofferson and Josh Duhamel.

Daniel says it is a "wonderful honour" to have been nominated.

"I am delighted to have received a nomination to the Scandinavian Hall of Fame for the Humanitarian award in recognition of my work for the Romanian challenge appeal and other efforts that have contributed to the betterment of humanity," he said.

"I am in good company with previous nominees like Chet Atkins, Olav Thon, The North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to name a few.

"I have been playing Minot festival in North Dakota for many years and the people of North Dakota and further afield have been wonderful to me over the years.

It is indeed a wonderful honour to have received this nomination.

"I look forward to playing their festival this September 26 and receiving this wonderful honour while I'm there."

Daniel's Romanian Challenge Appeal raised over €700,000 to build houses for disabled and abandoned children.

This has also seen Daniel receive Romania’s second-highest honour, Officer of the National Order of Loyal Service, which he received in 2000.

Daniel will be honoured with his Humanitarian Award at a special Banquet on September 25, hosted by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

He will then perform at the Norsk Høstfest festival on September 26.

Irish fans can catch Daniel performing in the INEC Killarney on August 14-19.