Dani Dyer thanks the makers of Love Island for helping her find Jack Fincham

Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer has thanked the makers of the dating show for giving her the opportunity to meet partner Jack Fincham.

Dani, 22, shared two photos with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram – the first showing her and Jack dancing and the other taken during the pair’s final date on the show in a hot air balloon.

In the second photo they are pictured alongside one of the show’s producers. The daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer had a heartfelt message to send to those behind the scenes who helped her find love on the ITV show.

My heart is so full of happiness right now! If it wasn’t for all the amazing casting team and crew on this amazing show called Love Island it would never be made! I’m so grateful and appreciative for this opportunity and for finding my @jack_charlesf ♥️ can’t thank them enough for the support and never giving up on us! @lewisfromwales @imcokes @danbooks @tara_scotter @anthonychuck @saltymumbles @nikitagautam A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

She wrote: “My heart is so full of happiness right now! If it wasn’t for all the amazing casting team and crew on this amazing show called Love Island it would never be made!

“I’m so grateful and appreciative for this opportunity and for finding my Jack. can’t thank them enough for the support and never giving up on us!”

The finalists of the show’s fourth series have been active on social media since touching down in the UK at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday.

Following their delayed flight Jack shared a shot of himself and Dani, writing: “Landed! First trip on a plane with my beautiful girlfriend. This doesn’t feel real yet I’m so grateful!! Love you Dani!”

Landed! First trip on a plane with my beautiful girlfriend. This doesn’t feel real yet I’m so grateful!! Love you @danidyerxx A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on Jul 31, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

The pen salesman has also been seen mucking around with fellow finalist Laura Anderson at the airport. He shared a short Instagram story clip of him jokingly taking off the flight attendant’s Scottish accent, much to her amusement.

Love Island winner Jack takes on Laura’s Scottish accent

Wow! Cannot believe this whole experience has come to an end! Who’d have thought I’d be flying home today with the most beautiful girlfriend by my side, and having made so many friends for life!🙏🏾 • We are both so happy to be able to carry on this amazing love story outside in the real world❤️ • A massive thank you to everyone who has shown their support over the last 8 weeks! The positivity I’m seeing is amazing and can’t thank you enough, it means the world!🙏🏾 • See you on the other side BEBE!!! #teamwegan ❤️❤️ @meganbartonhanson_ A post shared by Wes Nelson 🇬🇧 (@wes.nelson) on Jul 31, 2018 at 2:13am PDT

Laura reacts to Jack’s impression of her accent

Laura was bowled over by the reaction the islanders received at the airport with fans of the show pitching up to welcome them back to the the UK.

Alongside pictures of herself with partner Paul Knops and the rest of the group, Laura wrote: “We’re back! Landed to an unreal reception, just like the stampede in Jumanji!”

We’re baaaaccckkk! Landed to an unreal reception just like that stampede in Jumanji 🤣 #onlylove A post shared by Laura Anderson 🤓 (@lauraanderson1x) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Paul shared his reunion outside the villa with fellow contestant, doctor Alex George. The dancer posted a photo of himself in a cap with his arm around Alex, writing: “Great appointment with the Doctor.”

Great appointment with the Doctor #loveisland #loveisland2018 A post shared by Paul Knops (@paulknopsie) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:57am PDT

Also enjoying his post-show reunions with fellow contestants was Wes Nelson, who shared a story on Instagram of him reconnecting with Alex which carried the caption “reunited with the main man”.

Wes meets up with Alex after Love Island 2018

Wes was also seen pestering Josh Denzel in a series of videos where he threw paper balls at his head during what appeared to be a Love Island post-production meeting.

Wes throws paper balls at Josh

Josh and partner Kazimir Corssley, who finished third, exchanged fond memories of the show’s final for which they both wore white outfits.

Kazimir wrote next to a photo of the pair: “Matching with bae for the final.” She then urged her followers to “tag someone who makes you this happy”.

Since leaving the villa I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to all of you ❤️ It’s been a journey, like any, with ups and downs. But what ups they’ve been. Kaz has made me feel like a school boy again, finding Love has never been so easy. Thank you to the ITV producers for plucking Kaz out of South London and landing her in Casa Amor with me 😆 Huge congratulations to Jack and Dani, you deserve it. Going to miss spending everyday with my fellow islanders but so excited for what the future brings. It feels great to be back in the UK and can’t wait to take you along my journey. Stay tuned, ya boy Josh Denzel is back and it feels great!!! #Jaz #LoveIsland A post shared by Josh Denzel – Love Island (@joshdenzel) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Matching with bae for the final 🤙🏼 tag someone who makes you this happy…. @joshdenzel ❤️ A post shared by Kaz (@kazcrossley) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

Josh described the final as “A night I’ll never forget” in a post next to a picture of the couple sharing a kiss.

A night I’ll never forget ❤️ #LoveIsland A post shared by Josh Denzel – Love Island (@joshdenzel) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

Publicist and strategist Mark Borkowski told the Press Association the reach of a contestant’s profile on social media, particularly on Instagram, will be key to them making money off the back of the show.

- Press Association