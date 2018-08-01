Dani Dyer thanks the makers of Love Island for helping her find Jack Fincham

Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer has thanked the makers of the dating show for giving her the opportunity to meet partner Jack Fincham.

Dani, 22, shared two photos with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram – the first showing her and Jack dancing and the other taken during the pair’s final date on the show in a hot air balloon.

In the second photo they are pictured alongside one of the show’s producers. The daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer had a heartfelt message to send to those behind the scenes who helped her find love on the ITV show.

She wrote: “My heart is so full of happiness right now! If it wasn’t for all the amazing casting team and crew on this amazing show called Love Island it would never be made!

“I’m so grateful and appreciative for this opportunity and for finding my Jack. can’t thank them enough for the support and never giving up on us!”

The finalists of the show’s fourth series have been active on social media since touching down in the UK at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday.

Following their delayed flight Jack shared a shot of himself and Dani, writing: “Landed! First trip on a plane with my beautiful girlfriend. This doesn’t feel real yet I’m so grateful!! Love you Dani!”

The pen salesman has also been seen mucking around with fellow finalist Laura Anderson at the airport. He shared a short Instagram story clip of him jokingly taking off the flight attendant’s Scottish accent, much to her amusement.

Love Island winner Jack takes on Laura’s Scottish accent

Laura reacts to Jack’s impression of her accent

Laura was bowled over by the reaction the islanders received at the airport with fans of the show pitching up to welcome them back to the the UK.

Alongside pictures of herself with partner Paul Knops and the rest of the group, Laura wrote: “We’re back! Landed to an unreal reception, just like the stampede in Jumanji!”

Paul shared his reunion outside the villa with fellow contestant, doctor Alex George. The dancer posted a photo of himself in a cap with his arm around Alex, writing: “Great appointment with the Doctor.”

Great appointment with the Doctor #loveisland #loveisland2018

A post shared by Paul Knops (@paulknopsie) on

Also enjoying his post-show reunions with fellow contestants was Wes Nelson, who shared a story on Instagram of him reconnecting with Alex which carried the caption “reunited with the main man”.

Wes meets up with Alex after Love Island 2018

Wes was also seen pestering Josh Denzel in a series of videos where he threw paper balls at his head during what appeared to be a Love Island post-production meeting.

Wes throws paper balls at Josh

Josh and partner Kazimir Corssley, who finished third, exchanged fond memories of the show’s final for which they both wore white outfits.

Kazimir wrote next to a photo of the pair: “Matching with bae for the final.” She then urged her followers to “tag someone who makes you this happy”.

Since leaving the villa I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to all of you ❤️ It’s been a journey, like any, with ups and downs. But what ups they’ve been. Kaz has made me feel like a school boy again, finding Love has never been so easy. Thank you to the ITV producers for plucking Kaz out of South London and landing her in Casa Amor with me 😆 Huge congratulations to Jack and Dani, you deserve it. Going to miss spending everyday with my fellow islanders but so excited for what the future brings. It feels great to be back in the UK and can’t wait to take you along my journey. Stay tuned, ya boy Josh Denzel is back and it feels great!!! #Jaz #LoveIsland

A post shared by Josh Denzel – Love Island (@joshdenzel) on

Josh described the final as “A night I’ll never forget” in a post next to a picture of the couple sharing a kiss.

A night I’ll never forget ❤️ #LoveIsland

A post shared by Josh Denzel – Love Island (@joshdenzel) on

Publicist and strategist Mark Borkowski told the Press Association the reach of a contestant’s profile on social media, particularly on Instagram, will be key to them making money off the back of the show.

- Press Association
