Dani Dyer confuses Love Island fans by blow-drying eyelashes

Dani Dyer baffled Love Island viewers when she used a hairdryer to blow-dry her eyelashes.

The barmaid, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, was seen drying her lashes while brushing them with a tiny pink comb in Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show.

Most viewers thought Dyer took high maintenance to a new level, but others asked: “Is this a thing?”

“Omg so are you ment to blowdry your eyelashes?” one viewer asked on Twitter.

Omg so are you ment to blowdry your eyelashes ? #loveisland 🤔😯 — Rosie (@rosiedooley97) June 6, 2018

“Blowdrying your eyelashes? is this a thing? For some reason it just makes me like Dani a little bit more,” another said.

Blowdrying your eyelashes?is this a thing? For some reason it just makes me like Dani a little bit more🤣 😃😃 #LoveIsland — mary stokes (@maryjstokes) June 6, 2018

Other fans were just stunned by what they had seen.

“WHAT ON GOD’S GREEN EARTH WAS DANI DOING TO HER EYELASHES,” tweeted one viewer.

WHAT ON GOD'S GREEN EARTH WAS DANI DOING TO HER EYELASHES #loveisland — Catherine Crilly (@cathcrilly) June 6, 2018

Another joked: “Can you imagine Danny Dyer’s face the first time he walked into Dani’s room and saw her drying her eyelashes.”

Can you imagine Danny Dyer’s face the first time he walked into Dani’s room and saw her drying her eyelashes 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Uyj60xIcLU — Zozo (@OzoneLayer_) June 6, 2018

One viewer saw a business idea in Dyer’s primping and preening.

The person tweeted: “I’m intrigued to know if you use a blow dryer to dry your eyelashes like Danni. Plans for an eyelash dryer could win someone The Apprentice next series.”

@claudelittner I'm intrigued to know if you use a blow dryer to dry your eyelashes like Danni. Plans for an eyelash dryer could win someone The Apprentice next series #loveisland #eyelashdryer — Tom Gregory (@GregoryTeaching) June 6, 2018

Love Island continues on 3e and catch-up is available on 3player.

- Press Association