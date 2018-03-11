Dancing with the Stars waves goodbye to Rob Heffernan

Rob Heffernan has become the latest celeb to be voted off Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

As Broadway Week took over the quarter-finals, Rob and dance partner Emily Barker opened the show with a foxtrot set Any Dream Will Do from the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

However, they were left in the dance-off against Erin McGregor and sadly for Rob the judges decided he had danced his last.

Speaking as he bowed out a week before the semi-finals, Heffernan said it had been a brilliant experience.

It's been brilliant. All of the memories, they're going to keep me going for a long time. It's been incredible.
