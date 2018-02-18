Dancing With The Stars say goodbye to their fourth celebrity tonight

The dance-off made its way back to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars tonight and out of the seven remaining celebs, it was Erin McGregor and Bernard O’Shea who went head-to-head for a chance to take to the floor on next week’s show.

Despite her top score from the judges this week, the mum-of-one re-danced her pasodoble with her partner Ryan McShane.

Followed by Bernard O’Shea and his partner, Valeria Milova - who yes, were both dressed up as cats.

After both couples danced it was down to the judges vote and they unanimously decided to send O’Shea home.

Here's what he had to say moments after:

Time to say goodbye to @boshea5! We're LIVE from the dance floor. #DWTSIrl https://t.co/XlmzsgHSe0 — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) February 18, 2018

Topping the scoreboard this week was Anna Geary, with a whopping 30 points - the highest score a contestant can receive.