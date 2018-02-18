Dancing With The Stars say goodbye to their fourth celebrity tonight
The dance-off made its way back to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars tonight and out of the seven remaining celebs, it was Erin McGregor and Bernard O’Shea who went head-to-head for a chance to take to the floor on next week’s show.
Despite her top score from the judges this week, the mum-of-one re-danced her pasodoble with her partner Ryan McShane.
'From good to to GREAT!' well done @GregorErin & @RYANMCS! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/inBViX2PhT— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 18, 2018
Followed by Bernard O’Shea and his partner, Valeria Milova - who yes, were both dressed up as cats.
Pussycat pussycat we love you @boshea5! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/pkNuBkLEKZ— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 18, 2018
After both couples danced it was down to the judges vote and they unanimously decided to send O’Shea home.
Here's what he had to say moments after:
Time to say goodbye to @boshea5! We're LIVE from the dance floor. #DWTSIrl https://t.co/XlmzsgHSe0— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) February 18, 2018
Topping the scoreboard this week was Anna Geary, with a whopping 30 points - the highest score a contestant can receive.
Maximum Points for @AnnaGCork & @Kaiwidd tonight!! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/xAJyKyvcz6— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 18, 2018
