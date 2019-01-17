Dancing with Dianne Buswell ‘all professional’ despite romance, says Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg has said his relationship with Dianne Buswell becomes “all professional” when the pair are dancing together.

Speaking in Birmingham on the eve of the first Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour show, he told the Press Association their romance has not changed how they work.

Sugg, 27, and his Strictly dance partner Buswell, 29, were rumoured to be romantically involved during the last series of the BBC One show but did not confirm they were an item until after the final. Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will dance together again on the Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked whether their dancing partnership had changed since becoming a couple, Sugg replied: “I think it’s pretty much the same.”

Buswell added: “I don’t think anything will change. I think we are always exactly the same since day one when we started rehearsals to now, I think.

“With dancing that’s very much my job, really, so nothing has changed.”

Sugg jokingly added: “As soon as the shoes go on it’s all professional.”

Buswell said: “Yeah, it’s a completely different mindset. I think it will be exactly the same.” The pair denied rumours they were a couple until after the series had finished (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sugg said he had become more punctual, adding: “If anything, I’m more on time. Earlier call times.”

A day after the Strictly final, which was won by BBC presenter Stacey Dooley, Sugg posted an image of their pair looking into each other’s eyes, appearing to confirm their relationship.

On Christmas Eve, Buswell shared a picture on Instagram showing her sitting on Sugg’s knee while their pair gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The Strictly tour kicks off at the Arena Birmingham tomorrow and will also visit the First Direct Arena in Leeds, the Manchester Arena, Liverpool’s Echo Arena, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and the SSE Arena Wembley.

- Press Association