Dancing On Ice’s James Jordan: Gemma and Jason both to blame for on-air spat

Dancing On Ice star James Jordan has said that both Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner are to blame after they argued on last week’s programme.

The Only Way Is Essex star ranted at Gardiner, a judge on the ITV show, after he said there was “no elegance” in her routine.

She accused him of selling stories to the press about her and as Gardiner tried to interject, she replied: “Boring. Next.”

Collins made headlines over claims she has been a “diva” on the show, which she denies. James Jordan with his professional skating partner Alexandra Schauman (David Parry/PA)

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, fellow contestant Jordan addressed their spat, saying: “I think both of them are to blame for that. I don’t think it’s only Gemma. I don’t think that’s great TV, for me personally.

“However, I have a relationship with Gemma where I can speak to her how I want, if she does something I don’t like, I tell her. Actually, she’s not a bad person.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, also revealed he had lost two and a half stone since joining Dancing On Ice. Gemma Collins ranted at Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner on last week’s show (Ian West/PA)

He told GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “I’ve lost a lot of weight, I’ve lost two and a half stone. I was 15 and a half stone. When I stopped doing Strictly I went from 73 kilos to 95.

“I was quite a big boy, I had put on a lot of weight. I didn’t feel healthy. When I got offered to do Dancing On Ice, I thought: ‘I’ve got to do something about this.’

“I [cut out] bread, that’s the main thing, I love bread. Don’t drink as much alcohol, it’s like pouring sugar in your body. And I run.”

Jordan left Strictly in 2013 and finished third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

- Press Association