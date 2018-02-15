Dancing On Ice set for double elimination

Two celebrities are to be cut from Dancing On Ice in the first double elimination of the series.

The two skaters left at the bottom of the pack will be sent home at the end of Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show.

This weekend’s instalment will see the skaters tackling a special challenge set by judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo – the end-to-end step sequence.

The celebrity contestants and their professional partners have to incorporate a sequence that goes from one end of the rink to the other.

They must be perfectly in unison and cannot hold on to each other or be touching in any way – meaning the stars will be solo skating for around 30 seconds.

Contestants still in the running include Antony Cotton, Brooke Vincent, Donna Air and Jake Quickenden.

Alex Beresford, Kem Cetinay and Max Evans are also still on the programme, which has returned after a four-year hiatus with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back as hosts.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday night at 6pm.