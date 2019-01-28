Dancing On Ice: 5 times stars took a tumble on the rink

Gemma Collins took a tumble during her latest Dancing On Ice performance, joining a long line of gaffe-prone celebrities on the show.

The ITV programme has a history of painful injuries and embarrassing falls. Each week some viewers tune in, hoping to see a slip-up on the rink.

Gemma Collins going flat on her face has got to be the most spectacular TV fall since Madonna at the Brit Awards. #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X6zTR1aj2O — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) January 27, 2019

Here Press Association rounds up the most famous falls on the show.

Jorgie Porter

Collins’ professional partner Matt Evers is no stranger to a haphazard pairing.

In 2012 he was teamed with Porter, who fell during a rehearsal to the Evanescence track Bring Me To Life. She sliced Evers’ face with her blade and he was rushed to hospital.

However, he went on to compete that weekend. The pair made it to the final and finished second overall behind Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden.

Todd Carty

Only interested in #DancingOnIce if Todd Carty is back on the ice 😂 pic.twitter.com/wxEH075IA8 — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 7, 2018

The actor appeared in the 2009 series of the show and is considered one of its least talented contestants.

In week three he lost control on the ice and stumbled off stage, disappearing from public view and leaving his professional partner, Susie Lipanova, to complete the routine alone.

However, Carty returned to the rink in style in time for the end of the song, the Beatles’ Help.

Keith Chegwin

Television presenter Keith Chegwin’s appearance on Dancing On Ice in 2012 gave the show one its nastiest falls.

The late personality tumbled on his first day of training and was forced to pull out after breaking his shoulder in three places and cracking three ribs.

Undeterred, he returned to compete in 2013.

Samia Ghadie

Coronation Street star Samia Ghadie damaged her ribs while taking part in the show in 2013.

She was seen writhing in pain after one performance in which her ribs “popped out” during a difficult lift.

Luckily for the actress, her appearance on the show was not in vain as she went on to marry her professional partner, Sylvain Longchambon.

David Seaman

The former England goalkeeper proved he is not always a safe pair of hands after dropping his partner in rehearsals in 2006.

Pam O’Connor needed stitches for a cut on her chin. It had only been a week since she returned to action after Seaman fell on her.

- Press Association