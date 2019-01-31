Dame Helen Mirren warns about ‘incredible pressure’ caused by social media

Dame Helen Mirren has warned about the “incredible pressure” caused by social media.

She said the “ridiculously idealised world“ and “fantasy” caused huge strain.

The Oscar-winner, 73, told Good Morning Britain: “We all had that when we were younger, we would look at rock and roll stars or someone and think, ‘They live such a glamorous life’, but it’s so much more extreme now.

We’re in the presence of royalty! Oscar winner and national treasure Dame Helen Mirren launches @GMB’s Prince’s Trust Mentor of the Year Award.



Here’s how you can vote for your winner from our four finalists! 👉 https://t.co/YXpmho3PyT pic.twitter.com/uLqnRhqt7r — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 31, 2019

“The good side … is that there are communities to find on the internet who can encourage and help you.

“I know for young gay people there are communities they can go to if they feel very isolated.

“But of course there is a very pernicious and difficult, darker side to it on so many levels, but especially with young kids looking at such a ridiculously idealised world and imagining that’s how life should be and of course that’s not how life should be. ”

She also joked that she was mildly “insulted” when she was called “granny” at an awards ceremony.

In 2014, the Duke of Cambridge had handed the actress her Bafta fellowship award and joked that her screen role as the Queen meant “I should probably call her ‘granny’.”

Dame Helen, who launched GMB Prince’s Trust Mentor Of The Year award, quipped: “I was rather insulted by that. I mean, really!”

- Press Association