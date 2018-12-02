Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018

Dalton Harris has been named X Factor champion of 2018.

The Jamaican vocalist beat Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee to claim a recording deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music.

The tense live show, which saw the finalists go head to head at the SSE Arena in London’s Wembley, featured performances from all three acts as well as celebrity guests.

“I just won the X Factor…”, Harris said in disbelief before thanking fans at home for voting for him.

Louis Tomlinson, his coach, spoke for Harris after the singer appeared to become overwhelmed. The former One Direction star told the crowd: “He’s been such a pleasure to work with, a true gentleman.”

Lee placed second and Russell took third, saying simply: “This is my life now.”

Russell had been the first to take to the stage, singing the indie rock anthem I Predict A Riot by The Kaiser Chiefs. Dalton Harris moments after being crowned as X Factor winner (Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock)

Pogo-ing around the stage to cheers from the crowd, Russell was joined by The Kaiser Chief’s frontman Ricky Wilson – a former host on The Voice UK. The judges stayed seated throughout his performance but leapt up at the end.

Lee performed with Leona Lewis to the Christmas song One More Sleep. Glitter rained from above as the pair duetted.

Robbie Williams told Lee: “We need more people like you in the industry. That’s one of the best British voices in the industry and you just went up there and smashed it, and equalled Leona. That is proof you are a star.” Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers was one of the guest performers (Thames TV/Syco/REX/Shutterstock)

Harris was next on stage, fresh from being named by guest performers Ellie Goulding and Nile Rodgers as their favourite to win.

The Jamaican singer was joined by James Arthur and together they sang Power Of Love against a backdrop of flaming blue and red hearts.

Tomlinson stood to proclaim: “That was a winner’s performance, as far as I am concerned. I can see that smirk on your face. I know that you earned it.”

Arthur said afterwards: “Singing alongside this guy, I had to show up. One of the reasons I got involved tonight was because of him. Years to come people will be clamouring to work with this guy.”

The finale capped a star-studded evening that included performances from Rodgers, Goulding and Take That with Robbie Williams.

- Press Association