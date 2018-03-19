Daisy Ridley glamorous in tuxedo at Empire Awards

Daisy Ridley turned heads at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, stepping out in a stylish tuxedo instead of the usual red carpet dress.

The Star Wars actress, 25, looked chic in her form-fitting black suit and white shirt, which she teamed with elegant black heels and delicate earrings.

Daisy Ridley (Ian West/PA)

Her brunette locks were curled around her face as she braved the chill to attend the awards at the Roundhouse in London on Sunday.

Ridley was joined by her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor attended the ceremony with his wife Marilou York.

Mark Hamill (Ian West/PA)

Ridley was not alone in wearing black to the glitzy event, with stars including Joely Richardson and Dafne Keen also opting for the red carpet staple.

Joely Richardson (Ian West/PA)

Dafne Keen (Ian West/PA)

But there were also splashes of colour from the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, who looked stunning in a twinkly mint green dress with a long slit, and Stefanie Martini, who dazzled in gold.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Ian West/PA)

Stefanie Martini (Ian West/PA)

Emily Beecham brought the flower power, catching the eye in a bright floral frock and chunky jewellery.

Emily Beecham (Ian West/PA)

Actress Tallulah Rose Haddon also captured plenty of attention as she walked the carpet in a bright red lace-up PVC outfit, which she wore with black boots and long earrings.

Tallulah Rose Haddon (Ian West/PA)

Some of the male stars showed red carpet fashion was not just a female affair, with Martin Freeman leading the pack in a sharp checked jacket.

Martin Freeman (Ian West/PA)

The awards celebrate the best in film and entertainment from the past year and are voted for by movie fans.