Cynthia Nixon takes aim at Cuomo in first New York governor campaign event

Newly announced candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has criticised current office holder Andrew Cuomo, her Democratic primary opponent, for favouring corporations and the rich over average New Yorkers.

The liberal activist and Sex And The City actress took aim at Mr Cuomo in her first official campaign appearance, telling the audience at the Bethesda Healing Centre in Brooklyn that she had just made it to the event “in the nick of time” because of subway delays that she blamed on “Cuomo’s MTA”.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority oversees the subways, and Mr Cuomo controls the MTA. An MTA spokesman said on Twitter there had been a sick passenger.

So many New Yorkers are concerned about affordable housing, under-funded and over-policed schools, and fixing our crumbling subway system. We deserve better. We deserve so much more. Thanks to all who joined us this morning in Brownsville. pic.twitter.com/6yfxHk5Vvh — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 21, 2018

The actress went on to criticise inequality in the state, which she blamed on policy choices such as tax cuts for corporations and wealthier New Yorkers, and called out alleged corruption in state government.

“If Washington is a swamp, Albany is a cesspool,” she said.

She cited a former Cuomo top aide, Joseph Percoco, who was convicted this month on federal bribery and fraud charges.

Mr Cuomo was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Nixon said she voted for Mr Cuomo eight years ago in the hope of his being a “real Democrat” but that “New York’s eight years under the Cuomo administration have been an exercise in living with disappointment, dysfunction, and dishonesty”.

She said the state could have tackled a range of issues, from fully funding public schools to fixing the beleaguered subway system and enacting campaign finance reform.

A spokesman for the governor’s re-election campaign did not immediately comment, but the campaign has previously pointed to Mr Cuomo’s achievements including legalising gay marriage, tightening gun restrictions, raising the minimum wage, expanding public education funding and banning fracking.