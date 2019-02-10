Cynthia Erivo dazzles on Bafta red carpet in frothy fashion

Cynthia Erivo stole the show on the Bafta red carpet, turning heads in a stunningly skirted dress.

The actress – who is nominated for the the Rising Star Award – looked dazzling in the frothy creation, which had a purple accent around the hem to match her purple hair. Cynthia Erivo (PA)

Thandie Newton caught of a few eyes of her own as she arrived at the ceremony in a stunning black and white dress with a voluminous skirt, and Amy Adams oozed old Hollywood glamour in a deep burgundy gown and sleek pulled back hair. Thandie Newton (PA)

Amy Adams (PA)

Other standouts in the fashion stakes included Glenn Close, who looked elegant in a long black dress with a peplum, and Laura Whitmore, who sparkled in a long silver and clay coloured dress. Glenn Close (PA)

Laura Whitmore (PA)

Viola Davis was sophistication itself in a form-fitting black dress with a large white bow detail worked into the neckline. Viola Davis (PA)

Maya Jama brought the drama in an eye-catching black dress which showed off her curves, while Millie Mackintosh channelled a Disney princess in delicate pale pink. Maya Jama (PA)

Millie Mackintosh (PA)

Eleanor Tomlinson also opted for pink, and looked fashion forward in her floor-length dress, which had a black panel from the waist to the ground. Eleanor Tomlinson (PA)

Lily Collins made a statement in a deep blue dress with a sheer skirt and a matching jacket to keep out the cold. Lily Collins (PA)

Red carpet host Edith Bowman went for something a little more unusual – a long pink dress with a sizeable white ruffle at the throat.

The quirky gown had a vase of flowers beaded and embroidered on the bodice. Edith Bowman (PA)

It was not just the ladies turning heads on the carpet – actor Timothee Chalamet also made a splash in a red and gold lame leopard print jacket. Timothee Chalamet (PhotographerDavid Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock)

The Baftas are being held at the Royal Albert Hall.

- Press Association