Crikey! Steve Irwin’s family joined by four-metre snake for Hollywood star

Steve Irwin’s family were joined by a four metre-long snake as the late crocodile hunter was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert accepted the honour on Thursday, more than 11 years after the Australian wildlife expert died at the age of 44 in a stingray attack.

They were joined on Hollywood Boulevard by Angela, a green anaconda, which slithered towards the photographers causing them to recoil and no doubt brought to their minds’ Irwin’s catchphrase: “Crikey!”.

Robert, Bindi andTerri Irwin with a South American green anaconda named Angelina at the ceremony (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Robert Irwin, 14, controlled the snake, named Angela, in a fashion reminiscent of his father.

Bindi Irwin, 19, was moved to tears as she said: “We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day and we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future.

“I have to tell you that I never in my wildest dreams imagined that this would become a reality and this is such an honour as a family.”

Terri Irwin urged fans that in an age where global biodiversity is under increasing threat from global warming that they cannot afford to be “speciesist” and favour some groups over others.

We are all gearing up for Steve’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony. This is a tremendous honour, celebrating Steve’s legacy & his message of conservation that Terri, Bindi & Robert continue to share every day. Join the us tomorrow at 6320 Hollywood Boulevard. We can’t wait🐊 pic.twitter.com/oyjaeRk1Np — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) April 26, 2018

“We need to applaud, embrace and look after all our wildlife especially our apex predators (animals at the top of the food chain),” the 53-year-old said.

“And if we all take a page out of Steve’s book and love everything we’re going to be better people, we’re going to have more empathy and kindness towards all living beings.”

Steve Irwin’s best friend Wes Mannion also spoke at the ceremony attended by members of Australia Zoo, which is owned by the Irwin family.

The conservationist, nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray as he filmed on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland for a documentary.

He was the star of more than 200 documentaries during which he confronted some of the world’s most dangerous animals in an effort to conserve them.

The star was the 2,635th to be placed on the Walk of Fame.