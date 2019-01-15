Cranberries to release new single today as Limerick remembers Dolores O'Riordan on her first anniversary

The Cranberries are due to release a new single today on the anniversary of Dolores O'Riordan's death.

Their final album 'In The End', which they started with Dolores, is due out later this year.

Meanwhile, Limerick City and County Council will open up a space from midday today, allowing fans to come and pay tribute to the singer.

'Piano for Dolores' will take place in Ormston House on Patrick Street until 9pm this evening.

The Cranberries star was found dead in a London hotel on the January 15 last year.

It was ruled her death was as a result of accidental drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

Digital Desk