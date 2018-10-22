Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly’s ‘abysmal’ dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said Vick Hope and Seann Walsh’s performances in the dance-off at the weekend were “pretty abysmal”.

Radio DJ Hope was eliminated from the programme in Sunday’s episode after comedian Walsh and his partner Katya Jones were saved by judges Shirley Ballas, Dame Darcey Bussell and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro.

Revel Horwood was the only one to vote in favour of Hope and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

He told BBC Breakfast: “(Hope) was fantastic, I voted for her to stay in, obviously, but the other judges made the decision and Shirley had to make the ultimate decision in the end, and she chose Seann, which is absolutely fine.

“I think equally they both improved in the dance-off, which was great, but it’s down to personal taste, and I just preferred that one dance.”

But he added: “I think technically they were both pretty abysmal, to be honest, it is true.

“I just went for the one that I liked the best on the night.”

Walsh and Jones had attempted their quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg for a second time, while Hope and Di Prima performed their cha cha cha to More Than Friends by James Hype featuring Kelli-Leigh.

Some Strictly fans were shocked that Hope had been eliminated over Walsh.

The previous week, Hope had been one of the top-scoring dancers with 29 points and was among the favourites to win the series, while Walsh and Jones had been at a the centre of a media storm after they were photographed kissing while both in relationships.

Revel Horwood said he was glad that Walsh and Jones had returned to the dancefloor in the wake of the scandal, because “this is a profession, this is a job” and that they were being paid for it. Seann Walsh and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

He added that the pair are now “winning the day”.

The judge also addressed reports about negative comments he made about Ballas during his recent book tour.

Asked about being warned by Strictly bosses over his remarks, Revel Horwood said: “Isn’t there more pressing news?

“A journalist has been murdered, wouldn’t that be better to put on the front of the paper? Brexit, let’s talk about that. Something that is actually going to change our lives.”

He added: “I think there are other things to talk about.”- Press Association