Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry reunite for a selfie

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have reunited for a selfie – to the delight of their Friends co-stars.

Their characters, Monica and Chandler, became a couple, tied the knot and adopted twins in the hit sitcom.

Cox, 55, posted a snap of the stars on Instagram.

“Guess who I had lunch with today … I know! Could I be any happier? #realfriends,” she wrote.

Jennifer Aniston, who recently “broke the internet” by posting a snap of herself with all her former Friends co-stars, wrote: “Matty!! I love you, guys.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in Friends, wrote: “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

Aniston, who played Rachel in the hit show, recently said she is “working on something” with her former colleagues.

The actress ruled out a reboot of the famous sitcom with Cox, Perry, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

She told TV host Ellen DeGeneres: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is.

“So we’re just trying, we’re working on something.”

Perry has previously spoken about overcoming addictions to drugs and alcohol.