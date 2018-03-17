Couple get engaged during Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Proposing can be one of the most nerve-racking experiences of any relationship, yet one bold individual opted to pop the question live on TV.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway saw couple Jenna and Callum engaged after the latter got down on one knee during the show’s latest episode.

He proposed following a segment dubbed Race for your Wife, which saw the partners of three audience members racing across London in a bid to win themselves a holiday.

After finishing second, Callum’s question was set up by Ant and Dec when they revealed the couple were not actually married.

Fortunately, Jenna said yes, to the delight of viewers on social media.

Aww that proposal on #SaturdayNightTakeaway 💍❤🙏 — Leanne Dixon (@LeanneDixon_) March 17, 2018

Proposal on #SaturdayNightTakeaway love it!!!! — laura goodall (@lgoodall17) March 17, 2018

@Jess_Greenaway wrote on Twitter: “I can’t even! Every week im in tears!!! Absolutely brilliant #SaturdayNightTakeaway and a live proposal.”

@RebeccaZiggi tweeted: “Awwww crying, im such a sucker for a proposal on TV, how sweet!”

@See75 posted: “Love a surprise marriage proposal!! I certainly don’t think anyone would run all that way for me.”

It is not the first time a couple have got engaged on the ITV programme – Ant and Dec also oversaw successful proposals in 2014 and 2016.