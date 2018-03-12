Country singer Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during gig in Dublin's 3 Arena
12/03/2018 - 08:48:00Back to Showbiz Home
Country music star Tim McGraw has collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.
Rolling Stone magazine reported McGraw collapsed while performing on Sunday night in Dublin.
McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."
.@TheTimMcGraw ok people @C2CDublin... DEHYDRATION the reason for collapse according to @FaithHill. Spirits high in the camp! #C2C2018 #C2CDublin pic.twitter.com/TEB79mXiPP— John Kerr (@thejohnkerr) March 11, 2018
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.
@TheTimMcGraw is fine he’s dehydrated and the crowd are now chanting “get well Tim” @FaithHill has decided he’s not fit to come back on— Nashville to Ireland (@nash_toireland) March 11, 2018
Sending Tim all our thoughts and prayers for speedy recovery
I'm not leaving the @3arenadublin until I know Tim McGraw is okay! 😥— Anna Frances (@kennedy_annaf) March 11, 2018
We honestly don’t know yet, he seemed to be taking in the crowds reaction to him singing humble & kind and some lights came back up and Tim was on his knees and he was assisted off but we’ve been told to wait there’s a medical issue— Nashville to Ireland (@nash_toireland) March 11, 2018
McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival, had performed on Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.
A 29-city Soul2Soul tour is scheduled in the US on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.
PA
Join the conversation - comment here