Country singer Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during gig in Dublin's 3 Arena

Country music star Tim McGraw has collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

Rolling Stone magazine reported McGraw collapsed while performing on Sunday night in Dublin.

McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

@TheTimMcGraw is fine he’s dehydrated and the crowd are now chanting “get well Tim” @FaithHill has decided he’s not fit to come back on



Sending Tim all our thoughts and prayers for speedy recovery — Nashville to Ireland (@nash_toireland) March 11, 2018

I'm not leaving the @3arenadublin until I know Tim McGraw is okay! 😥 — Anna Frances (@kennedy_annaf) March 11, 2018

We honestly don’t know yet, he seemed to be taking in the crowds reaction to him singing humble & kind and some lights came back up and Tim was on his knees and he was assisted off but we’ve been told to wait there’s a medical issue — Nashville to Ireland (@nash_toireland) March 11, 2018

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival, had performed on Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

A 29-city Soul2Soul tour is scheduled in the US on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

PA