Corrie’s Sue Cleaver hints that Pat Phelan could kill Eileen Grimshaw

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has teased that “something will happen to one of us” as her character Eileen Grimshaw finally discovers her husband Pat Phelan is a killer.

The long-running plotline will come to a head this week when she learns Pat, played by Connor McIntyre, is responsible for the deaths of Andy Carver, Vinny Ashford and Luke Britton – and he buried Andy and Vinny’s bodies in concrete.

As the net closes in on Phelan, will Eileen see the light? 😱#Corrie https://t.co/Glix6p9PMy pic.twitter.com/CE2qVhiOM1 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 24, 2018

In dramatic scenes that were filmed by the sea in Whitehaven, Grimshaw will learn who her husband really is.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I think he does love her but he loves her until she crosses him, he is a psychopath, basically it’s all about him as we all know.

“It’s a very dangerous situation and you’re going to have to watch but I will tell you that something happens to one of us.”

Cleaver added they filmed the climax in driving rain, telling the show: “It was unbelievable, I couldn’t bend my arms.

“I had a pair of waterproof trousers and two pairs of jeans and then on my top I had two fleeces, a padded gilet, another fleece on top and another coat.

“It was horizontal hail and rain, it was like somebody was just getting a bucket of water and throwing it, and that was every night until 4am.

“We suffered. When I got home on the Saturday I had all these scabs all over my face and I realised the hail had cut through my face.”

Coronation Street continues at 7.30pm.