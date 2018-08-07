Corrie’s Sally facing jail over fraud claims

Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor has joked that viewers will need to dig out their Free The Weatherfield One t-shirts when her character is left facing prison.

Dramatic scenes in the ITV soap will see Dynevor’s character Sally Metcalfe arrested after con man Duncan tries to frame her for a scam in which he pocketed £40,000 from the council.

The actress said the plot means fans could get another chance to wear the t-shirts that were part of the huge public campaign to free Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride) when she was locked up for fraud in 1998.

Anne Kirkbride played Deirde Barlow Coronation Street (ITV)

“I need all the support I can get at the moment!” she said.

The actress said Sally is “really shocked” when the police turn up to arrest her.

“She doesn’t understand what’s going on,” she said.

“She used this money, she got from the council, which she was supposed to give to a very good charity, and she thought he (Duncan) was from a stroke victim charity he’d set up because of his wife.

“She’d never heard of anything for stroke victims before so she thought it was a really good idea.

“Then of course it all unravels, that he’s run off with the money.”

Dynevor said life will be tough for Sally if she does end up inside.

“For Sally that is the worst thing,” she said.

“Not only privileges to be taken away from you and locked in a room without your family but the shame of it. That would be horrible for Sally – everybody on Coronation Street knowing that she’d gone to prison.

“She wouldn’t be able to walk down Corrie again with her head held high that’s for sure. She’ll get really ribbed in Underworld when she goes back.”

“Get your t-shirts ready!” she added.

Coronation Street continues on ITV and TV3.

- Press Association