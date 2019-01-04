Corrie’s Kym Marsh reveals alternative to being called ‘Granny’
Kym Marsh has revealed she does not want to be called “Granny” or “Grandma” and will be referred to as “Lolly” instead.
The Coronation Street star revealed in November last year that she is to become a grandmother aged 42 following news her 21-year-old daughter Emilie is pregnant.
But the actress, who plays Michelle Connor in the ITV soap, does not want to be called “Granny”.
She told ITV’s This Morning: “I can’t. I’m really excited about being a grandparent, but I was like, there’s no way I’m being a grandma or granny or nanny or any of those things.
“So we looked on a website and found alternative names and I’m going to be ‘Lolly’.”
She said that while the news came as “a shock” and that it “wasn’t necessarily something I was expecting quite so soon”, she is “ecstatic”.
Daughter Emilie said she was also excited at the prospect of becoming a mother.
Marsh, who herself became a first-time mother aged 18, added: “It is hard work obviously and there are things you can’t just do. But I think Emilie is a very mature 21-year-old and she’s very aware of what it’s going to mean and what it’s going to involve.
“And I think it is difficult and it is hard work but I wouldn’t change what I have with my children”.
Apart from Emilie, Marsh has a son named David and a seven-year-old daughter named Polly.
- Press Association
