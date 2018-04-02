Corrie’s Helen Flanagan says she will miss soap family as she prepares for baby

Helen Flanagan has said she is going to miss her Coronation Street family as she gets ready to go on maternity leave.

The Rosie Webster actress, who is expecting her second baby, posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Sally Dynevor, who plays her mother on the ITV programme.

She said she is planning to return to Weatherfield after having her baby but does not know when.

Flanagan told her 573,000 followers on the site: “Love this pic we took the other day on set, love this lady xxx my last month @coronationstreet before my maternity leave going to miss everyone so much especially my screen mum and sister @brookelevivincent.

“Definitely want to return as Rosie just not sure when that will be xxx.”

The actress, 27, and her long-term partner Scott Sinclair already have a two-year-old daughter named Matilda.

The couple announced her pregnancy in December, saying she had been suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum, the same severe morning sickness that the Duchess of Cambridge has battled.

She told OK! magazine: “I have just been really poorly. I couldn’t go into work and do any filming… it lasted for five weeks. It doesn’t sound like a long time but I was just so ill.

“Luckily it cleared up at 10 weeks. I know some women have a horrific time and end up in hospital for nine months, so I was lucky, but it was horrendous.”