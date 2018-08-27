Corrie’s Helen Flanagan says engagement was ‘a total surprise’

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan has revealed she got engaged wearing no make-up and the same clothes she’d had on for days – because she was on holiday and her suitcase was stolen.

The actress’s fiance Scott Sinclair popped the question during a trip to Disneyland Paris in May.

Flanagan told OK! magazine that she was bare-faced and in same dress she’d been wearing for three days when he got down on one knee.

“Even though I knew Scott was going to propose at some point, it was still a total surprise!” she said.

Helen Flanagan is in OK! magazine (OK!)

The star said the couple are planning to tie the knot next summer.

“I’m super girlie and I’ve dreamt about my wedding since I was young, so I’ve already been wedding dress shopping!” she said.

The pair are parents to two daughters – Matilda, three, and Delilah, who was born in June.

Flanagan said of welcoming Delilah: “I felt very anxious during my pregnancy about giving birth naturally, so I had mentioned to Scott that I’d like a Caesarean section – but when I read that there is a six-week recovery time, I realised it was unrealistic with Matilda to look after too.

“I opted for a water birth instead, which I loved. Luckily, my labour went really well although it was much more painful than my first birth. At points I felt like I was about to explode because the contractions were so intense!”

“Delilah’s birth was so quick – Scott almost missed it!” she added.

Read the full story in this week’s OK! magazine, which is out today.

- Press Association