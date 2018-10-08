Corrie’s Gregson says he hates filming weddings as character marries again

Simon Gregson has revealed it is unfortunate his Coronation Street character is something of a lothario as he hates filming weddings.

The actor’s alter ego Steve McDonald is about to tie the knot for the seventh time, this time to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

He said: “This is his seventh wedding but only his fifth wife as he married Karen and Tracy twice.

“The irony is I hate filming weddings!

“It is a nightmare as they take days out on location and have a cast of thousands.

“Fortunately for this one they built the hotel set on site so it made things a bit easier, it was fun to film, as you can imagine it doesn’t go quite to plan.”

Steve and Tracy’s path to the altar has already been rocky, as Steve got cosy with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) after making the mistake of thinking Tracy had given him a free pass to cheat before their wedding. Jane Danson plays Leanne in the ITV soap (PA)

The actor said despite what has gone on, Steve does want to marry Tracy.

“Sleeping with Leanne confirmed to him that he does love Tracy and when he thought she might find out about Leanne and that he might lose her he realised that he didn’t have doubts any more, she is the woman he wants to marry,” he said.

“Steve does everything the wrong way to get to the right way!”

The character was previously married to Vicky Arden, Karen McDonald (twice), Becky Grainger, Tracy and Michelle Connor. Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) was once married to Vicky Arden (Chloe Newsome) (Granada TV/PA)

Gregson said one of the reasons Steve has fallen in love so often is that he “needs a bit of drama in his life”.

“He likes the ladies, he likes women and he wants to be with someone,” he added.

“He is attracted to strong women, he likes the challenge and he weirdly enjoys being told off.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.- Press Association