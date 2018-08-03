Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley departs soap after emotional inquest scenes

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has departed the soap after emotional scenes at Aidan Connor’s inquest.

The TV star, who played Eva Price on the show for seven years, bid farewell to the cobbles after her ex-fiance, played by Shayne Ward, took his own life.

In December 2017 it was announced that Tyldesley, 34, would be be leaving Coronation Street to pursue other acting opportunities and spend more time with her family.

The character had recently moved to France with boyfriend Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) after the kidnapping of her baby Susie.

But she returned to Weatherfield for the inquest, where she paid an emotional tribute to Aidan.

"The world was a better place with Aidan in it, he just didn't know it"



She added: “I loved him so much, I loved him with all my heart.”

But her moving testimony prompted Barlow to realise she is still in love with Aidan and end their relationship, telling her he will not return to France with her.

Price exited the show after ending her feud with Aidan’s father Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley), who told her the death “wasn’t your fault, just like it wasn’t mine”.

She forgave him for the kidnapping and invited him to visit both her and Susie in France before exiting the show, despite pleas from Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) for her to stay.

The episode concluded with Price seated in the back of a taxi, saying to her baby: “It’s just me and you now, babes.”

Tyldesley wrote on Twitter: “Guys THANKYOU so much for all your tweets!!! You’re breaking my heart – Thankyou . You’re so kind and support is SO appreciated xxxxx”

Fans mourned the actress’s departure on Twitter, with one writing: “Gonna miss Eva so much Good luck in the future @Cath_Tyldesley you have been incredible in #Corrie.”

Another wrote: “@Cath_Tyldesley you are just absolutely phenomenal and have brought SO much to #corrie over the past 7 years. Eva Price has become a strong, lovable character because of YOU. And with all the wonderful talents you have, your future is brighter than Eva the Diva’s wardrobe.”

Yet another wrote: “OMG! I am so gonna miss @Cath_Tyldesley from #corrie you are an absolutely outstanding actress and i know you are going to go on and do amazing things! You also inspired me to lose weight and get fit! Sending lots of love and well wishes for the future.”

Earlier in the day the actress shared a photo of a scene from the show where Eva is cradling Susie.

In a caption by the picture Tyldesley wrote: “Well this really is it guys. Eva’s final episodes are on this evening.

“The most incredible seven years of my life. With the best team. Thank you universe – grateful every day.”

Tyldesley also told fans of the show that they could expect to see more of her as mock alter-ego Olga, a pensioner who works as a cleaner at textiles factory Underworld.

Tyldesley has been seen playing the comedy creation in short skits shared on the show’s social media profiles, in which Olga gives behind-the-scenes tours of the show.

Tyldesley wrote: “Keep your eyes peeled for Olga this weekend though. I have a feeling she won’t be leaving quietly…”

She later shared a video of Olga in the make up chair, saying she would soon be interviewing Price.

- Press Association