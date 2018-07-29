Corrie star Georgia Taylor backs #here4u campaign

Coronation Street’s Georgia Taylor has added her voice to a campaign to reach out to loved ones struggling with anxiety, saying that her “door is always open and the kettle is always on”.

The actress, who plays Toyah Battersby in the ITV soap, uploaded a video to social media to support the #here4u campaign launched by Corrie co-star Dan Westwood.

She told her Twitter followers: “I’ve been made aware of this campaign started by Dan Westwood called #here4u.

“So here is my pledge.

“To my friends and family. If you are ever feeling anxious or troubled or down my door is always open and the kettle is always on.

Had to trim the top off this video as I wittered on too much 🤦🏼‍♀️ but here goes.. @WestwoodDan @haykate #here4u xxx pic.twitter.com/EghtX6S945 — Georgia Taylor (@RealGeorgiaT) July 29, 2018

“I hope they already know that but sometimes I think when you are struggling you just need someone to remind you of that and say, ‘Look, I’m here for you’.”

She went on: “Let’s just spread a bit of a positivity on a bit of a gloomy Sunday.”

Launching the movement, actor Westwood explained that he suffers from anxiety himself and wants to see the #here4u message spread across social media.

“If it just helps one person then I’m kind of happy with that,” he said.

- Press Association